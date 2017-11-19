Hundreds of items collected at Love Gives Meals event Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Volunteers from the Dynamic Church teamed up with the Salvation Army at the Walmart on Gunbarrel Road from 9 to 6 pm today.

They had volunteers both inside and outside collecting canned goods and non-perishables. People were asked to select any of the items on a list that would be put together to make the food boxes.

Each box costs about 25 dollars and they will provide meals for Angel Tree families that need help putting food on the table for Christmas.  You can also donate at LoveGivesMeals.Com.

