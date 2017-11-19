Highlights and winners at the 2017 AMAs

Stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 45th annual American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, on Sunday. Jamie Foxx and his daughter opened the show by talking about the tragic events of the year, including shootings, hate crimes and natural disasters.

“We needed the power of music to help us escape the news of the day we needed the power of music to help us heal,” said Foxx. He referred to 2017 as a year that “tested our faith.”

Foxx and his daughter stood in front of first responders, and Foxx praised them, saying they “ran toward the danger when it would have been so easy to run away.”

He said that people could look forward to 2018. “Together we shall overcome the pain,” he said “Together we can unite as a people and as a nation.”

Pink and Kelly Clarkson sang together for the first time, performing a soulful and emotional version of “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. The singers closed their song by hugging each other as the audience gave them a standing ovation.

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross took the stage in a larger-than-life bronze gown. She said it was a particularly special night for her, explaining, “My mother, the extraordinary Diana Ross is getting a lifetime achievement award.”

“We are the first ever mother and daughter who have ever hosted the American Music Awards,” Ross pointed out. “She did it twice, but there’s always next year.”

She also talked about how the night would celebrate Kelly Clarkson, and she paused to sing “A Moment Like This.” Then she announced that the show would also be honoring the 25th anniversary of the film “The Bodyguard,” starring Whitney Houston.

Ross admitted she was worried about hosting the AMAs because she doesn’t have an entourage, a stage name or a feud with another star.

Ross said the show would especially celebrate women and cracked, “There’s going to be some men singing too.” She said the show would be full of “women who take up space, trailblaze and blaze trails, women with expansive and powerful voices.” She introduced Demi Lovato’s performance.

Lovato got up from the audience as the AMAs stage showed hateful tweets directed at Lovato. She walked up to the stage to join her dancers and sang “Sorry Not Sorry” against a light-up sign that flashed “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Chadwick Boseman presented the award for pop rock duo or group, which went to Imagine Dragons, their third AMA. Frontman Dan Reynolds said, “This is a country that I know, which is one of powerful women, talking about our women, talking about empowering our LGBTQ youth. May we continue to progress as a nation toward one of love, of equality, no divide.”