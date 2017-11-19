Creating tiny food for “Tiny Kitchen”

The “Tiny Kitchen” series was born in 2015, when Jay Holzer, the head of development and production at Santa Monica, Calif.-based production house Tastemade, bought one of his daughters a new dollhouse for Christmas.

“We had to figure out something to do with the old one,” Holzer told CBS News’ Anna Werner. “So we brought it here and we built kind of the first ‘Tiny Kitchen’ set inside of that dollhouse.”

Later, someone suggested they make actual food. And so they cooked up a tiny hamburger, a tiny plate of spaghetti, and a tiny stack of pancakes.

