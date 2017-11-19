AMAs 2017 full list of winners

Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Performers included Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld and more. Early in the night, Urban snagged three awards at once.
Here are the winners who took home trophies at the AMAs.
Favorite Artist — Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes
Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons
Rap or hip-hop song: “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled
Country artist — male: Keith Urban
Country song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban
Country Album: “Ripcord” by Keith Urban
