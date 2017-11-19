AMAs 2017 full list of winners

(L-R) Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, and Wayne Sermon of music group Imagine Dragons accept the Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock award onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Performers included Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld and more. Early in the night, Urban snagged three awards at once. 

Here are the winners who took home trophies at the AMAs.

Favorite Artist — Adult contemporary: Shawn Mendes

Pop rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons

Rap or hip-hop song: “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled

Country artist — male: Keith Urban

Country song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

Country Album: “Ripcord” by Keith Urban

