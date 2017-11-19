2017 American Music Awards red carpet

  • Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Ross hosted the 45th annual AMAs on Sunday evening. See the best looks from your favorite music stars and celebrities on the red carpet.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Kelly Clarkson attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Gaten Matarazzo attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Ashlee Simpson attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • (:L-R) Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Rachel Platten attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • (L-R) Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Sergio Calderon, Drew Ramos, and Michael Conor of In Real Life arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards, on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Erika Girardi attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Caleb McLaughlin attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Selena Gomez attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Jessie James Decker attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • BTS attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Keltie Knight attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Lea Michele attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Evan Ross (L) and Ashlee Simpson attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Diana Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Heidi Klum attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Bebe Rexha attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Nick Cannon attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Niall Horan attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    News 12 Now