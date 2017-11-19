2017 American Music Awards red carpet

Monday – Friday:

•5 a.m. – 7 a.m. – News 12 This Morning

•10 a.m. – Let's Chatt

•12 p.m. – News 12 at Noon

•6 p.m. – News 12 at 6

•7 p.m. – Prime News at 7

•11 p.m. – News 12 at 11

Saturday & Sunday:

•11pm – News 12 Weekends at 11