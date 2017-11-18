Weather Update: Saturday Evening, November 18, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Saturday evening storms, then cold.

Cloudy conditions and breezy for the early evening. A line of showers and storms will move in from the west this evening. Expect gusty winds up to 40 mph as this line moves through.

Quickly drying out and clearing out on Sunday with temperatures falling. Breezy conditions will continue. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50° Sunday afternoon.

A cold start to Monday with temperatures down below freezing; most places seeing temperatures in the upper 20s.

Sunshine continues into the holiday week with highs in the mid 50s for Monday.

Mainly dry weather expected through Thanksgiving week.  Temperatures will stay below normal with dry and chilly weather for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

 

