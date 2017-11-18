Teen convicted in slayings at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A 19-year-old woman has been convicted in the killing of a pregnant woman, man and unborn child at a Memphis apartment complex.

The jury convicted Shelby Isaac Friday on two counts of second-degree murder, and a count each of criminal negligent homicide and reckless homicide.

The Commercial Appeal reports Isaac collapsed after Judge James Lammey read the first guilty count.

She cried “mommy” and officers took her away from the courtroom.

Eddie Tate II and Edwina Thomas were shot Jan. 22, 2016, at the Sycamore Lake Apartments.

The negligent homicide conviction was for Thomas’ unborn child.

Prosecutors say the two were shot after Isaac decided she wanted her money back from a $250 purchase of hair weaves.

Tate’s mother, Gloria Tate, said Tate was her only child, and she visits his grave every week.

