Ringgold Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens

RINGGOLD, Ga (WDEF) — The Ringgold Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Ringgold Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured in surveillance photos from the Walgreens Pharmacy on Alabama Highway.

Detectives believe he is between 45-55 in age, and is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Ringgold Police say he is accused of committing an armed robbery there around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

If you recognize the man in the picture, please contact the detective division of the Ringgold Police Department.