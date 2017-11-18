Mocs top ETSU for Senior Day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a battle of defenses. Mocs special teams finally turned the momentum around after halftime with a blocked punt. The turnover allows Cole Copeland to lead UTC to the first and only touchdown of the day. Chattanooga beats East Tennessee State University for senior day, 10-3.

Copeland completed 20 of 29 passing attempts for 154 yards and one touchdown. Darrell Bridges topped the rushing stats with 74 yards, and wide receiver Joseph Parker brought in the lone receiving touchdown. Mocs kicker Victor Ulmo also added a 34-yard field goal after missing a first half 24-yarder.

Dale Warren led the defense with five tackles and one sack.

Mocs finish the season 3-8.