Fashion designer Azzedine Alaia 1940-2017

Azzedine Alaia was born on February 26, 1940 in Tunis, Tunisia. A family friend helped enroll him in the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris where he studied sculpture, and earned money for art supplies by working for a dressmaker. His introduction into Parisian society led to creating dresses for socialites and movie stars such as Arletty and Greta Garbo.

Though he was hired by Guy Laroche, Thierry Mugler and, for five days, Christian Dior (before the outbreak of the Algerian War made his employment there untenable), he worked primarily on his own, and opened his own firm in the late 1970s. In 1984 he was voted Best Designer of the Year by the French Ministry of Culture.

Pictured: A visitor looks at fashion by designer Azzedine Alaia on June 11, 2013 at the Museum NRW-Forum in Duesseldorf, Germany.

