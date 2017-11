November 18, 2017, 8:38 AM | The band Elbow has been together since 1990, but only in the past decade did they become one of the biggest bands in Britain. Their last two albums went straight to No. 1. “CBS This Morning: Saturday” co-host Anthony Mason sat down with two of the band’s members, lead singer Guy Garvey and bassist Pete Turner to discuss their long road to success.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.