David Cassidy, “Partridge Family” star hospitalized in Florida

AP Photo
NEW YORK — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.
His publicist, JoAnn Geffen, told CBS News that Cassidy is “currently conscious and surrounded by family.”
TMZ first reported that Cassidy had been hospitalized due to organ failure.
His brother, Shaun Cassidy, posted on Facebook that the messages of support “mean the world to all of us.”
The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.
Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.
