Weather Update: Friday Morning, November 17, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Nice Weather Today, Then Big Weekend Changes!



Clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be cold and frosty in many areas with lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

Today is looking great, with sunshine and pleasant with highs back in the low to mid 60’s. Good football weather too for tonight’s big playoff games with fair skies! Not as cold with lows in the upper 40’s.

More clouds, breezy, and mild for Saturday with showers moving in from the Northwest for the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60’s. Showers quickly move to the East Saturday night and turning cold. Lots of sunshine Sunday, but breezy and chilly with highs struggling to hit 50. A freeze likely by Monday morning with lows in the upper 20’s to around 30.

Sunny and quite cool Monday with more clouds for much of your Thanksgiving week. Temperatures may slowly moderate through Thanksgiving but confidence in the extended forecast is pretty low for now. Changes in that extended is quite possible.

Enjoy some more pretty good Autumn weather will it lasts!