Truex fastest among championship contenders at Homestead

AP Photo
AP Photo/Terry Renna

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. was the fastest of the four NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders in qualifying and will start second in Sunday’s finale.

Truex, the regular-season champion, turned a lap of 173.952 mph at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night. Denny Hamlin stole the pole from Truex on the last lap of qualifying. Hamlin went 173.980 mph to take the spot and give Toyota a 1-2 front row.

Kyle Busch, Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, will start third and Brad Keselowski fifth. Kevin Harvick qualified ninth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had the 24th-best qualifying effort, but an engine change will drop NASCAR’s favorite son to the rear of the field for his final NASCAR Cup race.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

