Stitch Fix IPO off to a highly stylish start

Online clothier Stitch Fix (SFIX) was flying high on its first trading day Friday, opening at $16.90 a share after pricing its initial public offering at $15.00.

Shares of the company jumped to $18.50 before settling near $17.00 midday Friday. The company raised a net $109.8 million in its initial public offering, pricing shares at $15.00 a piece.

The subscription-based apparel company straddles a line between tech and retail. Stitch Fix works by sending customers a box of items to try at home. The shopper can send back anything she doesn’t like, paying just for items she keeps.

The IPO is closely watched by retail analysts for signs of where the troubled retail industry is headed. Stitch Fix is one of several mail-order shopping services, which also include Rent the Runway, Trunk Club (owned by Nordstrom) and Le Tote. Amazon Prime also recently introduced a wardrobe service.

“We have entered a new world of retail where the traditional leaders are faced with unconventional channel competition, and subscription services are the newest player,” Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst for retail at NPD Group, said in a note.

These types of businesses can be more profitable than traditional retail because their ease of use can spark tremendous customer loyalty. Stitch Fix subscribers spend 30 percent of their online apparel “shopping wallet” with the service, according to NPD. For Trunk Club, that figure is 40 percent.

Stitch Fix, based in San Francisco, reported a loss of $594,000 in the fiscal year that ended July 29, as its expenses rose. The year before it reported a profit of $33.2 million; in the same period, its revenue rose 34 percent, to $977.1 million.

The potential for growth in the subscription-clothing sector is high, as more than half of apparel customers still haven’t heard of such services, according to NPD research. And, since mail-order companies can avoid the expense of maintaining storefronts, they are somewhat insulated from the real-estate costs that have helped push many brick-and-mortar stores out of business this year.

Founded six years ago by Katrina Lake, who is the company’s CEO, Stitch Fix focused first on clothing for women. But it has added men’s clothing and added options like plus sizes and maternity clothes. The company said it uses human stylists and the data it collects from shoppers to pick out dresses, jeans or shirts the company thinks customers would buy.

