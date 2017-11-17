Ridgeland’s Speedy Defense Causing Havoc For Opponents

Rossville, GA-(GA) The Ridgeland defense has been dynamite all season.

They didn’t allow two touchdowns in a game until their seventh game of the year, and they’ve posted three shut-outs.

The Panthers will look to clamp down on Jefferson tonight in the second round of the state playoffs.

Given Ridgeland’s defensive dominance, you would expect some beasts up front.

But Derayl Helton is the biggest lineman at 235-pounds.

Said Helton:”We played a guy that was like 6-6 and around 300 pounds. Most of the time they think we are push-overs because we are small, but we show’em.”

What the Panthers show is speed, and lots of it.

Said defensive end Elijah Foshay:”I mean we’ve got the fastest team in the region. I mean you can’t tell me there’s a faster team than us. We’ve got 11 hats to the ball on every play.”

Reporter:”Do you notice that speed at all.”

Said safety Markeith Montgomery:”Oh yeah. Past three games, I haven’t been getting as many tackles as I have the whole season. The D-line and linebackers are pursuing to the ball faster than I can.”

Said head coach Wesley Tankersley:”We also try to blitz our outside linebackers a lot too, so they’re up on the line quite a bit.”

Those blitzes and speed create to a lot of pressure, which leads to a bunch of turnovers.

Said defensive end Jordan Tucker:”You don’t see many defenses creating turnovers as much as we do and scoring so many defensive points. It’s crazy.”

Said Tankersley:”Last week in the first round of the playoffs. I know in their first three possessions, we were able to get turnovers and recovered two of them for touchdowns.”

And now Coach Tankersley wants his guys to celebrate the turnovers with a new necklace.

Said Montgomery:”We got a ‘Turnover Chain’ this week. Every turnover we get the chain just like the University of Miami, so it’s going to be fun.”

Said Tucker:”I think it’s kind of funny. It’s pretty cool though too. I just find it funny.”