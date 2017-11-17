Notre Dame defeats Soddy Daisy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just down the road from McCallie, Notre Dame entertained Soddy Daisy in basketball.

JONATHAN ADAMS taking over the Irish program this year.

He’s going to like this shot from C-J GREER who hits the three.

Soddy Daisy fires back from behind the arc.

HUNTER BERKE with the corner three.

That must have been a hot spot for the Trojans.

SPENCER KEYLON with a three from the same location.

GREER running the Irish offense and he zips the ball to RIVER STUMP for the easy two.

Can tell you Notre Dame won, just don’t have the final.