Local credit unions participate in 'Pay it Forward Grocery Buy'

Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Credit unions across Tennessee united today for a “Pay it Forward Grocery Buy.”

At the 23rd Street Food City store, members of local credit unions stood at check out lanes. They were there to pay up-to $50 of each customer’s bill.

The customers themselves were then encouraged to pay it forward in some way by helping others in this holiday season.

Customers were grateful.

“Oh it’s awesome! I just came to get some supplies for a Thanksgiving company party that we’re about to have and the credit unions took care of the bill and so now we’ll pay it forward after this,” said customer Jon Goff.

Credit union employees paid fifteen hundred dollars worth of customer bills today.

