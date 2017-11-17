Ice on the Landing opens up at Chattanooga Choo Choo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Friday, the Ice on the Landing ice skating rink opened up for the fourth year.

“Doesn’t it look beautiful? It’s so pretty and we love being at the Choo Choo. We love all of this old shed and these old train cars sitting around and it’s perfect for an ice rink it just looks like its made for here,” Chattanooga Presents! Operations Manager Ann Ball said.

For a second year the Chattanooga Choo Choo has partnered up with Chattanooga Presents! to offer some ice skating fun through Ice on the Landing.

“It really does really celebrate some of the things that are super important to use as a family here at the Choo choo which is celebrating the holidays and spending time with your family and this is it encompassed all in one day right here,” Chattanooga Choo Choo Operations Manager Kelly Skinner said.

The rink didn’t appear over night.

It’s custom-made to fit the space and took about a week and a half to put together.

“They have to put the walls up they put coils down they put a bed of sand and a bed of gravel then the coils then they start building up the ice. They spray water over and over and over and build layer after layer after layer of ice,” Ball said.

The coils and a chiller help keep the ice frozen.

So even in warmer temperatures the ice won’t melt.

“We have a chiller that keeps it at 15 degrees. So it stays frozen no matter what the weather,” Ball said.

This is only the first night of many to come.

The rink will be open every day now through January 21st.

For more information: http://www.iceonthelanding.com/