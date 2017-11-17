Helicopter, aircraft collide in mid-air near London

LONDON — Air safety authorities in Britain say a helicopter and an aircraft have been involved in a mid-air collision northwest of London.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said Friday it was sending a team to Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire to investigate.
Fire and ambulance services rushed to the scene of the incident at 12:06 p.m. GMT (7:06 a.m. EST), close to the village of Waddesdon.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.