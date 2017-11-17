Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – November 18, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

The Chattanooga Zoo has a new exhibit, and the grand opening is Saturday morning.

The new building houses five species of small South American monkeys in six outdoor and indoor exhibits.

You’ll see macaws, and different kinds of tamarin monkeys.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

There is no forecast for snow in the Tennessee Valley this weekend, but it will be inside the Creative Discovery Museum Saturday afternoon.

The first flakes will fall at 1 p.m., with snow every 30 minutes until 4 p.m.

In between the precipitation, you can enjoy other wintry activities at the museum, including winter art, snowflake tortillas, a holiday puppet performance, and more.

Activities start at 12 p.m.

If snow isn’t enough to get you in the holiday spirit, Mannheim Steamroller will be at the Tivoli Theatre, performing all the Christmas classics with multimedia effects.

This program actually celebrates the group’s recent 30th anniversary since their first Christmas album.

There are shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

If hip-hop’s more your style, Chattanooga’s first Hip-Hop festival is happening Saturday at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and Revelry Room.

There are plenty of family friendly activities too.

You can learn how to be a DJ, hip-hop dancer, or just listen to lots of live hip-hop music.

Activities start at 8 a.m., Saturday, and continue until 1 a.m., Sunday.

Christmas might already be on a lot of people’s minds, but we can’t forget about Thanksgiving next week.

That’s why the Chattanooga Market is preparing you for the holidays, with its last outdoor market this year.

Check out all of the local meats, cheeses, breads and produce, plus arts and crafts.

The Market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Tennessee Pavilion.