Apple delays HomePod speaker until 2018

After an expected launch in December 2017, Apple’s HomePod is officially being pushed back. Apple confirmed the news to CNET.

According to Apple, “We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple’s breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018.”

HomePod is Apple’s entry into the smart speaker market: a $349 device that promises stand-out audio and some smart Siri-enabled tools. HomePod was demoed to CNET earlier this year, but only as an audio device. Its smart functions have largely been under wraps. Meanwhile, many well-priced smart speakers with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant and even Microsoft’s Cortana have taken over the market this year.

HomePod hooks into Siri for its smart functions, and will work with HomeKit and Apple Music. But it’s unclear how many other apps will work with it.