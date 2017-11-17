20 injured in fire at Pennsylvania senior living community

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — At least 20 people were injured in a massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania.

The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings and flames could be seen shooting from the roofs and windows of the structures. Residents were forced to evacuate outside into the cold. News helicopter video showed dozens of residents lined up along the street, wrapped in blankets, many of them in wheelchairs.

Chester County emergency officials said at least 20 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

A spokeswoman for Main Line Health said area hospitals also were providing shelter to some additional residents of the senior living community.

A cause of the fire was still under investigation.