Weather Update: Thursday Morning, November 16, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Nice Weather Through Tomorrow, Then Big Weekend Changes!



The clouds and damp weather ending in the pre-dawn hours. Mainly dry this morning with some patchy fog possible and lows between 48 & 52.

Lots of sunshine returns for your Thursday with highs near 62. Clear and chilly Thursday night with lows back in the upper 30’s. Friday looking great with sunshine and pleasant with highs back in the low 60’s. Good football weather too for Friday night’s big playoff games!

A strong cold front will move in for the weekend with areas of rain Saturday afternoon or evening giving way to breezy and colder weather for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be closer to 50 Sunday with lows near 30. Later Thanksgiving week is looking colder than normal as well with some clouds, but mainly dry weather expected through Thanksgiving Day.

Enjoy some more pretty good Autumn weather!