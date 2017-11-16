Tyler Perry reflects on learning from his painful past and “gift of faith”

November 16, 2017, 8:41 AM | “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” is the 10th movie in Tyler Perry’s highly successful Madea franchise. The entertainment mogul is the mastermind behind 19 theatrical releases, 20 plays and seven TV shows. Now the bestselling author is out with his second book, “Higher Is Waiting,” a collection of inspirational stories and teachings. Perry joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what he’s learned from his mother’s faith, his father’s mistakes and the “spiritual GPS” that’s guided him throughout his life.

