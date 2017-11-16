The Latest: Kyle Busch: Sometimes you just don't like a guy



4 p.m.

Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch have a long standing feud that isn’t going away anytime soon.

Asked Thursday why they’ve never put their rivalry behind them, Keselowski tried to toe the line.

Busch? Not so much.

“Sometimes you just don’t like a guy,” Busch said.

The two are part of the final four title contenders who will race for the championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Keselowski said he’s not thinking about Busch because he has to beat three drivers to win the title, not just Busch.

When Busch expanded on why he doesn’t like Keselowski, he intimated that Keselowski has raced him too aggressively over the years.

—

3 p.m.

Elliott Sadler is arguably the best Xfinity Series driver to never win a championship.

The 42-year Sadler has finished second three of the last five years in the second-tier series and wants nothing more than to take home his first title for retiring team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“What I learned last year, through 2016, how many race wins you get and how you run and all that stuff, it just doesn’t matter until you get to Homestead,” Sadler said. “In the position I’m in, at my age, finishing second in the points three of the last five years, Homestead is really the only thing that matters. People ask me about winning and this, that and the other all during the regular season. It just doesn’t matter.

“Homestead is the only race that matters to me and my race team. It’s either win the championship or we don’t. A second is not a moral victory. A third is not a moral victory. It’s just we need to win this championship.”

Sadler has failed to win it all in a NASCAR career that spans 20 years and both top series.

He expects he needs to win the race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway and insists nothing carries over from last week’s race.

“It’s a new weekend, new cars, new circumstances and a lot on the line. And we put all our eggs in this basket, and we’re going to see where it takes us.”

—

1:30 p.m.

Austin Cindric says he’s not worried about possible retaliation from other drivers in Friday night’s Truck Series championship.

Cindric earned the final spot in the championship field after a battle with Ben Rhodes last week at Phoenix. Rhodes also had been in contention.

Cindric and Rhodes vied for position on a late restart, the two trucks made contact and it led to a race-ending spin and wreck for Rhodes. Cindric went low on the restart to gain momentum for a potential pass and Rhodes briefly dipped down in an apparent attempt to block him.

Rhodes called it a “desperation” move by Cindric and said he was driving “over his head.”

Other drivers called on Rhodes to retaliate against Cindric this week.

“I’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Cindric said Thursday, adding that he can’t worry about what others might do.

He also said he reached out to Rhodes this week, but the call went straight to voicemail and they have not spoken.

—

1:20 p.m.

Johnny Sauter is having a career season with GMS Racing and said Thursday he’s “real close” to signing a contract extension with the team. Sauter will try to defend his title on Friday night in the series finale. He’s got a career-best four wins this year – his second with the team.

—

1 p.m.

NASCAR has started its media day for the three championship races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 12 title contenders are scheduled to speak at a posh hotel on South Beach.

The Truck Series will crown a champion Friday night. The four contenders are two-time champion Matt Crafton, defending champion Johnny Sauter, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric.

In the Xfinity Series, the title is between three drivers from JR Motorsports and Daniel Hemric. It’s an-all Chevrolet championship bout. Representing JR Motorsports in Saturday’s race are Justin Allgaier, William Byron and Elliott Sadler.

In the Cup Series, the finale features three former champions and Martin Truex Jr. But Truex isn’t rattled by his competition’s experience because he’s got seven wins this season, including six on mile-and-a-half tracks. Homestead is a mile-and-a-half course.

The other competitors Sunday are 2012 champion Brad Keselowski, 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and 2015 champion Kyle Busch.

—

