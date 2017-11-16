NBA's Stephen Curry to teach online basketball class

People looking to improve their basketball game will soon be able to get tips directly from NBA star Stephen Curry.

The two-time MVP from the Golden State Warriors is planning to teach the secrets of his success to students that sign up for his online course being offered starting next year through for-profit education company MasterClass. The video course, in which Curry will appear, will cover the basketball topics including proper ball-handling, footwork, shooting and scoring. He will also do question-and-answer sessions with students, according to ESPN.

“If I think about where I was when I was 13, if I had access to this type of curriculum, I would have been a much better player faster,” Curry told the sports network. “It took me a while to learn how to practice and do the drills the right way. I want people to see how I invest in my game, how I train, what I do in my workouts and what’s my mental approach.”

A spokesman for San Francisco-based MasterClass couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

For an enrollment fee of $90, which includes 15 video lessons (or $180 for a year for unlimited access to all MasterClass courses), students can hear Curry break down his mechanics and teach drills so they become well-versed in the fundamentals of the game. The videos are geared toward beginning and intermediate players, so fans looking for tips on dunking will be out of luck.

The 29-year-old Curry is far from the only illustrious figure peddling his skills over the web. Other big names who teach MasterClass courses include playwright David Mamet, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, pop star Usher and tennis champ Serena Williams. For 2018, the company is planning courses taught by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, fashion icon Diane Von Furstenberg, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward and architect Frank Gehry, among others.

MasterClass, which recently dropped plans for an acting class taught by Kevin Spacey after he was accused of sexual assault, raised $35 million from venture capitalists earlier this year.