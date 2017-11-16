Chattanooga-(WDEF) The McCallie basketball beat Ooltwah 88-66 on Thursday night at the McCallie school.
The Blue Tornado basically put the game away in the first half as they raced out to a 53-20 halftime lead.
Trip Butler lead the Blue Tornado with 29 points, while McCallie guard Junior Clay added 24 points.
McCallie Begins New Basketball Season With Big Win Over Ooltewah
