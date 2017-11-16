McCallie Begins New Basketball Season With Big Win Over Ooltewah

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The McCallie basketball beat Ooltwah 88-66 on Thursday night at the McCallie school.
The Blue Tornado basically put the game away in the first half as they raced out to a 53-20 halftime lead.
Trip Butler lead the Blue Tornado with 29 points, while McCallie guard Junior Clay added 24 points.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Blast Hiwassee 94-46 in Home Opener
Read More»
47 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
McCallie Looking to Upset Brentwood Academy to Advance to State Title Game
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: November tornado hits Kimball in 2007
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now