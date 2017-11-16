LPGA rookie Sung Hyun Park takes big step toward award sweep

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — LPGA rookie Sung Hyun Park took a big first step toward sweeping all the season awards with a 5-under 67 to finish one shot behind after the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Peiyun Chien of Taiwan and Sarah Jane Smith both shot 66 on a breezy day at Tiburon Golf Club. Neither has a chance at the $1 million bonus this week.

Of the leading five players for the CME Race to the Globe, Park got off to the best start. She saved par after two poor shots on the par-5 14th with a short iron, and then added a pair of birdies late in her round.

Shanshan Feng, in her debut at No. 1 in the world, had a 70.

Lexi Thompson, who leads the CME Race to the Globe, hit her opening tee shot into a hazard and her day never got much better. She opened with a 71.

