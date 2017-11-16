The latest on Roy Moore case in Alabama

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore remains defiant after new allegations of unwelcome advances toward women and teenage girls. https://t.co/Q0OtWl4cqw pic.twitter.com/5UIqUlSoUk — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 16, 2017

The Latest: Moore campaign site adds form to report media

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Latest on Republican Roy Moore and the special U.S. Senate election in Alabama (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign website has added a form for people to report “inappropriate news organization contact.”

The form asks for a description of the events and urges users to fill it out to “get a quick response from our team.”

Moore has been the subject of heavy national media coverage since allegations surfaced of sexual misbehavior with teenage girls. He has given a single media interview about the allegations to Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity.

___

10:20 p.m.

A meeting of Alabama GOP officials has ended without a vote on whether the party should pull its support for Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Three sources familiar with the meeting of the 21-member party steering committee say the group met for hours Wednesday night but did not take a vote.

The party is expected to maintain its support for Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct three decades ago.

The state party has been silent for the last week as national Republicans called for Moore to step down. Some local GOP groups have called on the party to maintain support for Moore.

__

9:30 p.m.

Roy Moore signed an order in a divorce case involving Beverly Young Nelson in 1999, documents show, but they do not reflect whether Moore ever saw her in court during the proceeding.

Court records show Beverly Harris sought a divorce from Ervine Lee Harris III on May 25, 1999. The couple had three children, and District Judge W.D. Russell scheduled a child custody hearing for June 16, 1999.

The judge later delayed the hearing at the request of the woman. The next month, Moore signed an order dismissing the divorce case at the woman’s request; records do not indicate Moore or any other judge ever held a hearing where the woman might have seen Moore.

In an attempt to undermine Nelson’s credibility, Moore’s lawyer pointed out the divorce case Wednesday, rejecting Nelson’s claim she had no contact with Moore since the 1970s.

___

7 p.m.

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore tells Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity he never dated “underage girls” but won’t be commenting further.

Tuesday night, Hannity called on Moore to explain “inconsistencies” in his response to allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers or exit the Alabama race. Moore had given his single media interview about the allegations to Hannity. In that interview, he did not wholly rule out dating teenagers as a man in his 30s.

Moore’s campaign has issued an open letter to Hannity, saying Moore denies the allegations of sexual assault and did not date “underage girls.”

Moore writes that “at the direction of counsel, I cannot comment further” because he is considering defamation lawsuits.