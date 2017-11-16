House passes comprehensive GOP tax overhaul bill

Club for Growth issues key vote alert

The conservative group issued a key vote alert ahead of Thursday’s vote, urging House Republicans to back the bill, calling it “very pro-growth” in a statement.

“It slashes the corporate tax rate, enacts full expensing and a territorial tax system, ends the Death Tax, cuts marginal tax rates for individuals, and eliminates several loopholes and deductions, including a partial elimination of the unfair state and local tax deduction (SALT),” the statement said.

The group, however, said that they want the GOP to fix certain “problems” in the measure.

“That said, this bill is not perfect. Once this bill is passed and the Senate passes its version, we strongly urge Republican leaders to fix the problems in the bill. The bubble rate for high-income earners should be eliminated. The 39.6 percent top tax rate should also be abolished. Finally, the conference report must include repeal of the dreaded individual mandate. If these changes are incorporated into the final bill, passed by Congress, and signed into law by President Trump, we believe the economy will roar.”

