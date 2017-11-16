Federer beats Cilic again, this time at ATP Finals

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

LONDON (AP) — In a rematch of this year’s Wimbledon final, Roger Federer came out on top again.

The second-ranked Swiss lost the first set Thursday but still managed to beat Marin Cilic 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 at the ATP Finals.

Federer had already advanced to the semifinals at the season-ending tournament by winning his opening two matches at the O2 Arena, while Cilic had already been eliminated.

In the late match, Jack Sock will face Alexander Zverev for another spot in the semifinals.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Share:

Related Videos

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lee Improves to 3-0 With Victory Over Tusculum College
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols Interim Coach Brady Hoke Unsure About Starting QB Against LSU
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Co Commissioners support major issues at today’s meeting
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now