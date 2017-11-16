“Fantastic Beasts 2” drops first look at cast

Warner Bros. has dropped its first look at the cast of the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel. The second film is called “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

The “Fantastic Beasts” Twitter account released a photo of the new cast, which includes Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore. Eddie Redmayne returns as magical zoologist Newt Scamander, as does Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Dan Fogler as Jacob, Ezra Miller as Credence, Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

David Yates returns as director; he directed the first “Fantastic Beasts” film, which was released in 2016, and the last four “Harry Potter” movies.

The second “Fantastic Beasts” movie will focus on Scamander’s quest to capture villain Grindelwald. The first “Fantastic Beasts” film took place in 1920s — some 60 years before Harry Potter was born — and followed Scamander as he explored the previously unseen wizarding world of the United States.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” began filming in July, and is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 16, 2018. The franchise is set to have three more sequels after “Grindelwald.”

Here’s your first look at the cast. Law is on the far left as Dumbledore.