Arrests made in shooting of Dylan Winton in Grundy County

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – This has been a busy week for investigators in Grundy County.

The latest arrest involves the death of Dylan Winton earlier this year.

The 35 year old Tracy City man was reported missing by his family back in March.

His body was finally found in a remote area around Tracy City in October.

Winton had been shot four times.

Now the Sheriff’s Department says two suspects were arrested in North Carolina in connection to the case.

Hopefully, we’ll get more information on the suspects on Thursday.

This is the third arrest over the last couple of days for homicides in Grundy County.

None of them are related.