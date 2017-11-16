Alabama religious leaders stand behind Roy Moore against allegations — live updates

‘Pro-family’ leaders in Alabama are standing with Judge Roy Moore as he faces growing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Leaders of various religious organizations will hold a press conference to announce their support of the candidate, presenting a letter signed by “pro-family leaders and pastors from across the nation.”

“We stand with Judge Roy Moore, a man of integrity who has never wavered from his valiant defense of the unborn, the Ten Commandments, and the Constitution. We are confident the voters of Alabama will not be fooled by suspiciously timed accusations without evidence and will reject the politics of personal destruction led by the Washington Post,” the letter states.

Moore himself is also expected to attend and speak briefly at Thursday’s event.

Follow along for live updates below:

