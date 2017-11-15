Yusuf Hakeem Announces State House Candidacy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today on Point of View, the nation’s longest running public affairs show (since 1954) airing on WDEF News Channel 12, former Chattanooga city councilman Yusuf Hakeem announced his candidacy for the Tennessee House of Representatives for the 28th district.

The seat is currently held by state representative JoAnne Favors, who announced this week that she would not be running for the seat in 2018.

Hakeem stated that he is motivated by the need to continue some of the great work and initiatives instituted by Representative Favors. He is the first candidate to publicly announce for this 28th district seat.

Representative Favors, who previously served on the Hamilton County commission, has held the seat for seven terms. The district covers a diverse community including parts of downtown Chattanooga, Alton Park, and Brainerd.