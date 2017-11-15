Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, November 15, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After A Chilly Start, A Slow But Sure Warming Trend Ahead!



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. Another cold start, with lows in the upper 30’s.

After some morning sunshine, more clouds will move in for the late afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60.

Cloudy and not as chilly Wednesday night with spotty showers possible (but not very likely) as lows stay into the upper 40’s. Lots of sunshine returns on Thursday and will continue through much of Friday with highs in the low to mid 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

A strong cold front will move in for the weekend with areas of rain Saturday giving way to breezy and colder weather for the second half of the weekend. Highs will settle into the low 50’s for a couple of days with lows near 30. Later Thanksgiving week may be colder than normal as well. Details on that coming up in a few days!