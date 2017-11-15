Vols Interim Coach Brady Hoke Unsure About Starting QB Against LSU

Vols interim coach Brady Hoke says offensive coordinator Larry Scott will come down out of the press box and coach from the sidelines Saturday against L-S-U.
But which quarterback will Scott be coaching up.
Will McBride started against Missouri for the injured Jarrett Guarantano.
Said Hoke:”Both quarterbacks were at practice yesterday and both quarterbacks. Obviously having Jarett healthier than he was is a plus.”
Reporter:”Is there a possibility of seeing both quarterbacks in the game on Saturday?”
Said Hoke:”We’ll let this thing play out. Like I said, we’ve only had one practice. At the end of the week, I’m sure there will be some communication.”
Tennessee and LSU kick at 7pm on Saturday from Neyland Stadium.
