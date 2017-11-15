Two female members of Congress to speak out about sexual harassment training

Rep. Jackie Speier and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will speak out Wednesday on sexual harassment training as the issue of misconduct takes center stage in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, in Hollywood and the media.

In testimony a day earlier, Speier, a California Democrat, said that she was aware of two sitting members of Congress who have sexually harassed staffers.

“In fact, there are two members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, right now who serve, who have been subject to review or have not been subject to review, but have engaged in sexual harassment,” Speier said during a House Administration Committee hearing Tuesday morning examining sexual harassment policies.

Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Virginia, said that she had heard of a sitting congressman who had exposed his genitals to a young female staffer after she delivered documents to his house.

“This member asked a staffer to bring them over some materials to their residence,” she said. “And a young staffer ― it was a young woman ― went there and was greeted with a member in a towel. It was a male, who then invited her in. At that point, he decided to expose himself. She left, and then she quit her job.”

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, on Tuesday announced that all House members and staff must undergo required anti-sexual harassment training.

Similarly, the Senate last Thursday approved a bipartisan resolution that also requires mandatory harassment training for all senators, officers, employers and interns.

Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, has been outspoken about sexual misconduct in the military and has written about how she’s been treated as a woman serving in Congress. She recalled in 2014, for example, that a male colleague made a remark about her weight.

“Good thing you’re working out, because you wouldn’t want to get porky,” Gillibrand recalled a male colleague telling her as she worked out in the House gym when she was a member of the lower chamber.

This comes as Roy Moore, the GOP Senate candidate in Alabama, faces a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. More than a dozen GOP senators say that he should drop out of the Senate race.

This is a developing story.