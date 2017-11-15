Three semifinal fallen five memorial concept designs on display

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A memorial honoring the fallen five will be built along the Tennessee river, and on Wednesday artists gave the public a first look at the three semifinal concept designs.

A design will be chosen out of the three.

Each design encompasses unique features.

One includes five steel and glass rings that create a portal looking out to the river.

Another is interactive, and has five boxes where people can leave things.

All three designs seek to remember the fallen five.

The fallen five soldiers, Carson Holmquist, Randall Smith, Thomas Sullivan, Squire Wells, and David Wyatt, tragically lost their lives on July 16, 2015 during a terrorist attack in Chattanooga.

News 12’s Dorothy Sherman asked some of the artists what they hope the community gets out of their design.

“Heart, feeling, love, relationship, companionship and understanding of one another,” Firefly Public Art Studio artist William Freer said.

“The message is unity and being together as a community and moving forward. At the same time we want to never forget our fallen heroes,” Gordon Huether Studio artist Gordon Huether said.

The goal is to have a memorial design and break ground on the project July 16, 2018.

The designs will be on display at city hall through November 30th.

The public can view them and also leave comments.