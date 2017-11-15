TDOT reminds drivers to ‘move over’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Every year hundreds of first responders are struck and killed while responding to traffic incidents.

This week is National Traffic Incident Response Week, and TDOT wants to remind drivers to move over.

Accidents like this are the reason that traffic incidents rate the number 1 cause of death for police officers and EMS responders.

With thousands of responders working on the roadways at any given time, it is important that drivers put the phones down pay attention and move over.