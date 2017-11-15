Shelton brags about Sexiest Man Alive title on Twitter

Blake Shelton is pretty pleased about his new title as People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Just check out his Twitter feed for proof.

But the singer is prepared for haters, apparently. Shelton has posted a string of tongue-in-cheek tweets that include the hashtag #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful. He also bragged about getting his own emoji.

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

Shelton boasted that he can even make eating pickles and having the hiccups seem sexy.

I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle… #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I have the hiccups… And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

Hugh Jackman, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2008, gave Shelton some advice. “Take it from me,” he wrote, “humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth.”

Hey @blakeshelton … take it from me … humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask @VancityReynolds @people — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 15, 2017

Shelton responded that he will heed Jackman’s words.

Thank you my good looking associate… I shall take your advice.#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful https://t.co/KvKdIeRJ6I — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, wrote that she already knew she was dating the Sexiest Man Alive.

Country star Brett Eldredge congratulated his friend.

Wow @blakeshelton is so sexy… can’t believe I’m touring with such a sexy man…@people sexiest man alive kind of sexy😂 congrats bud — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) November 15, 2017

Not everyone was celebrating People’s decision. Luke Bryan, Shelton’s colleague, jokingly told ABC News Radio that he was robbed.

“He’s taken so many things from me, and now this,” said Bryan. “Who in the hell is choosing this? Am I being punked? And we’re sure that y’all didn’t Photoshop my face over his face and change the names out?” Finally, Bryan conceded, “Alright, well I guess we’re all stuck with it.”

Comedian Desus Nice from Viceland joked that Papa John should have won the title.

they named blake shelton ‘sexiest man alive’ like papa john isn’t still breathing smh — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 15, 2017

Many Twitter users said Idris Elba should have been named Sexiest Man Alive, drawing comparisons to President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Obviously Idris Elba won the popular vote for Sexiest Man Alive while Blake Shelton squeezed in on the electoral college. It’s the election all over again. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

I can’t believe Russia thought Blake Shelton was the Sexiest Man Alive of 2017. Also, maybe Idris Elba should’ve campaigned more in Michigan and Ohio. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 15, 2017

Best option: Blake Shelton resigns as Sexiest Man Alive, creating new vacancy and do over. Gov appoints Idris Elba, schedules new primaries/general. New vacancy = new process. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is going to spend his entire year as Sexiest Man Alive complaining about Idris Elba’s emails. — Langston Kerman (@LangstonKerman) November 15, 2017

But Billy Eichner rushed to Shelton’s defense.

Oh I’m sorry if Blake Shelton isn’t sexy enough for YOU, anonymous person who hasn’t looked up from their phone in 10 years! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 15, 2017

Shelton told People that Stefani had to convince him to accept the Sexiest Man Alive honor.

“She goes, ‘Listen to me,'” said Shelton. “‘You’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.’ I’ve been ugly my whole life. If I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it!'”

He also said he had no intentions of being humble.

“I’m not going to treat this like Hugh Jackman or one of those guys who’s humble about it,” he explained. People are going to hate me over this. Because it’s going to be used in every conversation, whether it’s at ‘The Voice’ or at the feed store in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor. Until I have to hand the title, which is what it is to me, over to someone else, this is mine. This is like a certification.”

Shelton recently talked to “CBS This Morning” about returning to his roots and his plans for the future.

“I don’t know how to not be in Oklahoma. You know, I don’t know how to not go huntin’ and fishin’ every year. It’s just how I’ve – how God built me,” Shelton said.