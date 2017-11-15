Roy Moore's attorney defends him

Attorney disavows Nelson’s yearbook claim

Moore’s attorney said that the campaign hired a handwriting expert to examine the yearbook note of Beverly Young Nelson, the fifth woman to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct.

In a press conference Monday, Nelson claimed Moore sexually assaulted her as a high school student. She said Moore signed her yearbook while he was District Attorney, citing it as evidence of Moore’s alleged interest in her.

The attorney defended his client, saying the handwriting in the alleged yearbook note is different from Moore’s.

“Was it written by somebody else?” he asked.

The yearbook message reads “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

“Olde Hickory House” refers to the restaurant where Nelson worked in Gadsen, Alabama. At the time the note was supposedly written, Moore would have been 30, and Nelson would have been 16.

