Peru beats New Zealand and is last to qualify for World Cup

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 on Wednesday night to win a two-leg playoff and earn the 32nd and last spot in the 22-team World Cup field in Russia.

Peru won at home after tying 0-0 on Saturday in New Zealand. It last reached the World Cup in 1982.

Jefferson Farfan opened the scoring Wednesday in the 27th minute from the edge of the box.

Defender Christian Ramos made it 2-0 in the 64th minute after a mistake from New Zealand’s defense.

Peruvian players dedicated the win to striker Paolo Guerrero, who was suspended on doping suspicions.

New Zealand failed in a bid to reach its third World Cup.

