Ooltewah getting first Walmart Pickup Tower in our area

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Walmart is bringing new technology to court online shoppers to their Ooltewah Supercenter.

It is a 16 foot vending machine they call the Pickup Tower.

You shop and buy the product online, and choose the pickup option at checkout.

When the item arrives at your local Walmart, associates load it into the Pickup Tower.

To get it, you scan a bar code that Walmart sends to your phone.

They say it takes less than a minute.

The first Pickup Tower in the Tennessee Valley is coming to the Ooltewah Supercenter, just in time for Black Friday.

“As technology changes, so does how we shop,” said Store Manager Todd Suchy. “The pilot phase for this Pickup Tower was so successful that Walmart is expanding it to additional locations across the country – and we’re proud to be the first in the Chattanooga area. We’re always exploring new ways to help customers save time and money.”