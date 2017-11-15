Mykhailiuk scores 17, No. 4 KU beats No. 7 Kentucky 65-61

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

CHICAGO (AP) — Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, and Devonte Graham hit the clinching free throws to give No. 4 Kansas a 65-61 victory over No. 7 Kentucky on Tuesday night and put coach Bill Self in a tie for second with Roy Williams on the Jayhawks’ all-time wins list.

In a game that matched the two winningest Division I programs, the Jayhawks (2-0) prevailed after the two teams spent most of the second half trading baskets and leads.

Malik Newman had a key rebound in the closing seconds and hit two foul shots to help Kansas knock off the Wildcats (2-1). The down-to-wire game capped a powerhouse doubleheader that started with No. 1 Duke beating No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 in the opener.

Kevin Knox led Kentucky with 20 points and Hamidou Diallo added 14.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor Girls Open Basketball Season With Victory Over CCS
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols Players Respond to Firing of Butch Jones
Read More»
15 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
BlueCross BlueShield volunteers build new Salvation Army playgrounds
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now