Murphy man convicted of child sexual offense

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – A Murphy, North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a child sex offense.

In 2015, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a claim against 42 year old Timothy Russell Rung of sexual assault on a minor.

Now, two years later, he pleaded to Statutory Sexual Offense.

The judge sentenced him to 29 years in prison (eligible for parole in 20 years).

He will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

“This conviction keeps a very dangerous child predator off the streets while he serves a lengthy prison sentence and sends a strong message to the community that the District Attorney’s Office places the highest priority on protecting our children. I commend all of the dedicated professionals who partner with the District Attorney’s Office to give a strong voice to our most vulnerable victims. Congratulations on a job well done”, said District Attorney Ashley Welch.

Sheriff Derrick Palmer adds “This is some great team work by some very dedicated individuals. We echo District Attorney Welch’s sentiments and will continue to fight those who attempt to rob our youth of their innocence.”