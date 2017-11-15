Jordan Peele on exploring the “deep horror of racism” in “Get Out”

November 15, 2017, 8:41 AM | Critics predict “Get Out,” written and directed by comedian Jordan Peele, will be a best picture contender at the Academy Awards this year. The movie, about a black man who meets his white girlfriend’s family for the first time, is a thriller and social commentary on race relations in America. Peele also created and starred in the Emmy-winning series “Key & Peele” along with Keegan-Michael Key. Peele joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what he felt was missing in the conversation about race and why he chose the horror genre to explore the topic of racism.

