Husband arrested for murder of his wife in Grundy County

GRUETLI-LAAGER, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Grand Jury has indicted a husband with the murder of his wife last year in Grundy County.

An ATV rider discovered the body of 26 year old Samantha Chandler off of Ross Creek Road in Gruetli-Laager on May 1, 2016.

The TBI joined the investigation and has announced the arrest of her husband, Daniel Chandler.

They presented their case against him to a Grundy County Grand Jury on Monday, which indicted him on a charge of first degree murder.

He was arrested in Walker County, Alabama on Tuesday afternoon.

He still needs to be extradited to Tennessee.