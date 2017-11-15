Latest on Roy Moore: Hannity gives candidate a 24 hour deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump and embattled Senate candidate Roy Miller (all times local):

___

6:30 a.m.

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity has given Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore 24 hours to explain “inconsistencies” in his response to allegations of child molestation false or exit the Alabama race.

Hannity called on Moore during his show Tuesday night to “immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation” for “inconsistencies.” Moore has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct years ago.

Keurig announced Saturday it had pulled advertising from “Hannity” after several Twitter users questioned the host’s coverage of the allegations against Moore. The move drew anger from conservatives, some of whom posted videos of themselves smashing Keurig coffee-makers

___

3:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump spent five days in Asia largely keeping the Alabama Senate scandal at bay. He won’t be so lucky on U.S. soil.

The president returned to Washington on Tuesday night and walked straight into a party panic over the sexual misconduct accusations dogging GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore. Having pushed publicly and privately for Moore to get out of the race, Republicans believe their last best shot is Trump, who they hope can persuade his fellow political rebel to fall in line.

Trump has given little indication of whether he’s interested in playing the role of party heavy. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has echoed other Republican leaders, saying last Friday that Moore should step aside if the allegations are true. But as other Republicans began to call for Moore to quit the race, Trump was notably silent in public.

___

Associated Press Writer Patrick Mairs in Philadelphia contributed to this story.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore claims he is being harassed over accusations that he pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s. @BojorquezCBS reports https://t.co/7Q1IBdJyzA pic.twitter.com/pvw5LaFNYL — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2017

____

Democrat gets out of the way as Roy Moore scandal churns

By STEVE PEOPLES and ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – If you ask Doug Jones, there’s no political scandal in Alabama.

Jones is the Democratic Senate candidate whose fortunes have been dramatically boosted by allegations of sexual misconduct against his Republican opponent, But Jones says he’s barely paying attention to what’s happening “over there.”

Like Democrats nationwide, Jones has adopted a keep-your-head-down strategy as scandal reshapes Alabama’s Dec. 12 special Senate election and gives Democrats hope. Republican Roy Moore faces extraordinary pressure from national Republicans to quit the race.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Roy Moore's Democratic opponent releases new ad amid sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/4TTvGfGcRO pic.twitter.com/9SK3n08ul3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2017

____

JACKSON, Ala. (AP) – Republican Roy Moore sought refuge among his evangelical base amid calls from national Republicans for him to drop out of the Alabama Senate race because of allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers.

Moore spoke Tuesday night at a church revival in rural Alabama. Moore downplayed the sexual assault allegations against him and said he was being harassed by the media.

He complained that the allegations were all that the press wanted to discuss.

Two women have accused Moore of sexually molesting them in the 1970s when one was 14 and the other 16 and he was a deputy district attorney in his 30s.

A favorite of some religious-minded voters, Moore found a supportive audience at the church where a pastor praised his opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion.